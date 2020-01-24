A loaded agenda at CB 8’s meeting

The recent rash of anti-Semitic attacks in New York City and the 2020 Census shared much of the spotlight during the Jan. 15 Community Board 8 meeting.

“I believe it’s important for the Jewish people to build more bridges with the community,” said Rabbi Manes Kogan of the Hillcrest Jewish Center, where the event took place. “We have opportunities to learn about each other ... in our community.” He asked those in attendance to reach out to him with suggestions as to how this might best be accomplished.

State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) echoed the rabbi’s words when he said, “It’s important that we all work together” in an effort to “make people understanding and tolerant of each other,” promising he will work with the spiritual leader toward that goal.

Deputy Inspector Scott Henry, commanding officer of the 107th Precinct, addressed ongoing concerns over anti-Semitic and other hate crimes, saying, “We’re ahead of it.” He suggested that prevention of future incidents must start with education. “When you don’t know, there’s a fear,” he said.

Acting Borough President Sharon Lee said “there is no air” between herself and newly elected Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz “when it comes to commitment to fighting hate crimes, to be hard on hate. We will work in close partnership with our faith leaders, our community leaders, our law enforcement.” Board member Mitch Lisker suggested the board draft a resolution in opposition to anti-Semitism and other religious discrimination.

Emphasizing the importance of the Census, Comrie indicated that a “severe undercount” in population in the area represented by the board could result in lost dollars and loss of congressional representation.

On the same issue, Lee said, “We want to make sure we get our fair share.”

The point was driven home further by Census worker Catherine Goode, who reminded everyone that completing the form was “safe, easy, important.”

And Kevin Forrestal, co-chairperson of the board’s Census 2020 Ad Hoc Committee, pointed out that a series of five mailings would be forthcoming between March 12 and April 27, inviting and reminding area residents to participate in the survey.

In other business, Anthony Iuliano, deputy director for Queens Community Engagement at the city Buildings Department, alluded to a recent deadly incident on 7th Avenue in Manhattan in December when Architect Erica Tishman was killed by falling debris. “It is scary thinking a portion of a facade could come crashing down. We’re tackling that issue.”

Speaking days before a woman was killed in a similar accident in Flushing, he said that as a result of that accident, 11 additional facade inspectors have been hired by the department.

Sidewalk sheds, intended to safeguard the public against future such incidents, are “one of the issues we’re going to tackle,” Iuliano said, noting that some people complain about their unsightly appearance.

He also spoke about the dangers of illegal conversions, sometimes involving the use of garages as living spaces, calling them “death traps.” They’re the result, he said, of the city’s housing crisis, which, he added, was not a major issue in the area represented by the board.

Comrie touched upon other issues, indicating he is “very concerned” about the much-discussed bus route redesign plan for Queens, suggesting it is important to make sure the entire borough is “dealt with properly.”

“We have been promised handicap access to a lot of our Eastern Queens Long Island Rail Road stations,” said Comrie. “We’re going to make sure the governor doesn’t try to divert that money.”

According to Comrie, the state is also “looking at a $6 billion short fall in Medicaid that may impact our entire budget. It is important that we get feedback from you on the things that are critical that you want to see happen in the state budget.”

In remarks to the board, Sgt. Christopher Burke of the 107th Precinct promoted the Build a Block program, with an eye toward getting more young people to interact in a positive way with area officers. “We’re trying to decrease youth crimes going into the upcoming year,” Burke said.

He also introduced Officer Jessica Arrubla, who, along with a fellow officer, on Dec. 23 braved flames to rescue a senior citizen from a fire in a Flushing home.