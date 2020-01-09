A+ librarian

Queens College alumna Lauren Comito has been named a 2019 Librarian of the Year by Library Journal in recognition of her significant contributions to advancing the profession and its mission.

Comito shares the title with her colleague Christian Zabriskie, with whom she founded Urban Librarians Unite, an advocacy group that supports libraries and librarians in urban environments.

Comito earned a master’s in library science from Queens College in 2007 and now works as the neighborhood library supervisor at the Leonard Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library.