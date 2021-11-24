A&E Real Estate distributed more than 800 free kosher turkeys to Kew Gardens Hills residents Nov. 15.
Volunteers from the company were joined by City Councilmember Jim Gennaro, second from left, to spread the giving spirit to residents of two neighborhood complexes, The Opal and Kew Gardens Hills.
“After everything we’ve been through as a community, we want to help our residents celebrate this Thanksgiving with friends and family. This is our way of giving thanks and doing our part as a member of this community to provide something special for those who call our buildings in Kew Gardens Hills home,” Wendy Abels Eisenberg, co-Founder of A&E Real Estate, said in a statement.
