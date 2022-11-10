Members of the Kissena Park Civic Association and several elected officials gathered at Mary’s Nativity Parish Center in Flushing last Thursday to celebrate the group’s 85th anniversary.
Among those area pols were state Sen. John Liu, center, Rep. Grace Meng, Assemblymember Nily Rozic and Councilmember Sandra Ung.
Liu, Meng and Ung each presented the civic group with proclamations in honor of the anniversary and its members’ contributions to the community over the years.
Meng said she was “thrilled” to join in last week’s festivities. “The Kissena Park Civic Association has worked tirelessly to maintain and improve Kissena Park and the surrounding area,” she wrote in a tweet.
“85 years and Kissena Park is more beautiful than ever,” Liu said in a tweet following the event. “Thank you to the Kissena Park Civic Association for serving as stewards of Flushing’s flagship 235-acre park and the surrounding community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.