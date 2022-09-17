An 8-year-old girl died in a house fire in College Point Saturday morning, FDNY officials said.
Officers responded to a report of a fire on the third floor of a three-story, multiple dwelling building at 23-26 130 St. at 7:37 a.m. Saturday morning. With 12 units of firefighters, making for 60 officers, the fire was out by 8:16 a.m.
When the 8-year-old girl was rescued from the building, she was unconscious and unresponsive due to smoke inhalation, the NYPD press office said. A video of the incident posted on the Citizen App shows officers performing CPR on the victim. According to the FDNY, she was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Queens, where she was pronounced dead.
Two additional victims, an 18-year-old man and a 35 year-old-man, were in serious but nonlife-threatening condition, having sufferred burns and smoke inhalation, the NYPD said. They were transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in the Bronx, and, at the time of writing, were in stable condition.
The cause and origin of the fire have yet to be determined, as the investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.