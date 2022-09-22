Eight-year-old Stefanie Villa Torres died in a house fire in College Point Saturday morning, NYPD officials said.
The FDNY later determined that the blaze — which was deemed accidental — was caused by a lithium-ion battery from an “e-mobility device.”
E-mobility devices that use lithium-ion batteries include e-bikes, electric scooters, hoverboards, onewheels and electric wheelchairs, among others.
FDNY personnel responded to a report of a fire on the third floor of a three-story, multiple-dwelling building at 23-26 130 St. at 7:37 a.m. Saturday morning. With 12 units and 60 firefighters, the blaze was out by 8:16 a.m.
When Torres was rescued from the building, she was unconscious and unresponsive due to smoke inhalation, the NYPD press office said. A video of the incident posted on the Citizen App shows officers performing CPR on the 8-year-old. She was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Queens hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Stefanie’s 18-year-old brother, Jefferson, and her father, Alonso, 35, were rescued from the fire. Both were in serious but non-life-threatening condition, having suffered burns and smoke inhalation, the NYPD said. They were transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in the Bronx, and, at the time of writing, were in stable condition.
Records from the Department of Buildings indicate that a partial vacate order has been issued for the property since Saturday’s fire. That order includes not only the third floor, but also the second floor, as both suffered smoke and water damage. A DOB spokesperson added that the fire-stopping material in the walls was also damaged.
To cover the costs of Stefanie’s funeral, community members have started a GoFundMe page. At press time, the fund had raised $16,496. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/fire-tragedy-family-marilu-alfonso-villa-torres.
