With the Fiscal Year 2024 budget completed last month, Councilmember Sandra Ung, left, officially secured $312,000 for additional security cameras to be placed throughout the NYPD’s 109th Precinct.
The councilmember presented Deputy Inspector Louron Hall, commanding officer of the 109th, with a check to that effect last Tuesday at the station house.
The funding is expected to cover seven to 10 new cameras, Ung’s office said, adding to the 32 already operational in the precinct. Hall has requested that the new ones, which should be installed in the coming year, be placed in high-crime spots in Flushing and Murray Hill.
