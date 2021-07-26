A woman accused of going on a racist rampage has been arrested, the Queens district attorney announce July 25.
Maricia Bell, a 25 year-old from Fresh Meadows, allegedly attacked four people of Asian descent in the area over the last two months.
“Racism is immoral and unacceptable —acting on one’s prejudice is a crime. This defendant must answer for allegedly attacking four different victims — all people of Asian descent — during sudden, violent outburst of rage here in Queens County,” DA Melinda Katz said in a statement.
The crime spree began the morning of May 23. Surveillance footage captured an individual approach a 24-year-old Asian man in a 71st Avenue and Kissena Boulevard parking lot. The assailant punched him in the face, removed his glasses and ran away, the DA’s office said.
According to the criminal complaint, Bell identified herself as the unknown female captured in the video footage. She allegedly identified herself as the attacker in the following two incidents as well.
On June 16, Katz says Bell was inside a 70th Avenue and Parsons Boulevard bodega when she struck an Asian woman in the back of her head. A month later on the corner of 72nd Avenue and Parsons Boulevard, Bell allegedly slapped a 63-year-old Asian woman in the face and removed the victims’ mask.
Bell’s final alleged attack occurred July 21, when she struck a 75-year-old woman in the head with a hammer. The victim sustained a laceration and bleeding from the 71st Avenue and Parsons Boulevard assault, and needed seven staples to close the wound, the complaint stated.
“The defendant stated to deponent, in sum and substance, ‘I was there, she was begging for money, I hit her,’” the complaint reads.
Bell was apprehended thanks to anonymous tip, Katz revealed. Now in custody, Bell faces as many as 25 years in prison for her seven charges.
She was ordered to return to court Aug. 16.
