Yet another blaze hit Downtown Flushing last Friday night, this time in a Main Street building that includes a market and beauty salon, just next to the Long Island Rail Road station.
According to the FDNY press office, personnel responded to reports of a fire at 11:17 that evening. The fire, which was upped to a two-alarm one, affected both floors of the two-story building.
After bringing 25 units and 106 fire personnel, the FDNY declared the blaze under control at 12:28 Saturday morning. No civilians were hurt, and one firefighter was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Elmhurst to be treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire was still under investigation at press time.
Though Department of Buildings records do not show the extent of the damage, they do indicate that, upon subsequent inspection, officers found an illegal apartment in the building.
The fire comes just months after a five-alarm blaze devastated business owners at 40-06, 40-10 and 40-12 Main Street — the same block as last Friday’s blaze.
— Sophie Krichevsky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.