The addition at the Alley Pond School, which will allow the student body to expand by 440, is expected to open for the 2023 school year.
The $45 million project is just one of many that will bring nearly an astounding 2,600 new public school seats to Education District 27, which City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) says is the greatest addition since many of the buildings were erected in the mid-20th century.
“This is the most seats added to this part of New York City since the building of many schools in the late ’40s to early ’60s,” he said during a site visit with the Chronicle to the PS 46 school Nov. 9. The most amount of seats added at one time since that era, Grodenchik said, was nearly 20 years ago when the Frank Padavan Campus in Glen Oaks was built.
The efforts to bring more school seats to eastern Queens is part of the city’s overall goal to create 83,000 seats throughout the five boroughs as part of the city School Construction Authority's 2015-19 and 2020-24 capital plans, spokesperson Kevin Ortiz said. Approximately 5,400 of those seats will be for high school students in Queens.
Over 885 primary school seats were added to District 27 last fall when the city Department of Education took over two former Catholic elementary schools in Bayside Hills and Queens Village and a former charter school in Jamaica.
The other 1,715 seats are in progress, Ortiz said. Two of the projects are also additions, like PS 46 — The Rufus King School in Fresh Meadows will get 458 new seats in 2024 and Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside will get 795 in 2023.
Those three schools will also be ADA-compliant and outfitted with elevators.
“We heard testimony [and were] listening to parents describe how they literally had to carry their kids up steps ... that is outrageous,” said Grodenchik.
When completed, the Alley Pond School addition will also have music and art classrooms and be finished with a foliage-themed mural on its facade.
The new structure was built on a portion of the adjoining playground, but Grodenchik assured that it only ate up asphalt and didn’t intrude on the play space. When the building is completed, plans to erect a new early childhood playground will begin.
Overcrowding in schools has been an ongoing issue throughout the city, but especially in neighborhoods Grodenchik represents. Finding space to accommodate extra development had been a struggle, he said, because there is limited available space for additions or new buildings. Also, government tends to move very slowly, he pointed out.
But, with only about seven weeks left in office, he said it’s a great accomplishment of his to have thousands of seats secured.
“It’s satisfying to have followed this all the way through,” said Grodenchik. “We’re building for the future. Someone was there to build for me — I didn’t know, I was a kindergartner — but now I’ll get the feeling that this was something that we did, and it really does take a village.”
