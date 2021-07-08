The young man who attacked a 52-year-old woman three years ago in Kew Gardens Hills was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday.
Ronald Williams, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and first-degree attempted sexual abuse last month, according to the office of District Attorney Melinda Katz. He was sentenced July 6 to a dozen years imprisonment, followed by five years’ post release supervision. He is also required to register as a sex offender.
Williams was 21 when he assaulted the woman and attempted to sexually abuse her on April 30, 2018. Prosecutors said he dragged his victim to an apartment building’s outdoor stairwell near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard to relentlessly beat and sexually assault her. It was just past 8 a.m. and the victim had just dropped her son off at school.
“When she was found, she was virtually unrecognizable due to the extent of her bruises and injuries,” Katz said in a statement.
The victim had to get four staples in her head from one of the injuries from the assault. It also left her with a fractured orbital bone and a fractured vertebra.
The criminal complaint in the case says she “had an injury to her vagina” and wasn’t wearing underwear, shoes or pants when she was found.
Williams, who was homeless, fled to South Carolina, but was apprehended eight days later after violating probation for a prior robbery arrest and extradited back to New York.
His last known address was the Saratoga Family Inn on Rockaway Boulevard in Springfield Gardens, the NYPD had said.
The complaint said Williams confessed to the attack after being shown an image of him captured on surveillance video shot near where the incident happened.
“I pushed her down the stairs, I wasn’t going to rape her,” Williams allegedly confessed. “I don’t know how her pants got off, I was only going to rob her, I punched her in the face a few times, I get angry and black out sometimes.”
In 2018, he was charged by then-District Attorney Richard Brown with first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree assault.
At that time, Williams faced as many as 25 years in prison, but he accepted a plea agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.