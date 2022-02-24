We Love Whitestone Civic Association teamed up with officers from the 109th Precinct of the New York Police Department for the organization’s annual Block Watcher Training Course on Saturday, Feb. 19 at St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church.
During the two-hour course, roughly 25 attendees, some of whom — including Deborah Cvirko, second from left, and Regina Broad, right, are seen above with officers Ares Huang, center left, and Mark Burger — learned how to be better witnesses and how to report incidents on a 911 call.
Those certified are given an ID number, which they can give to a 911 operator, indicating that they have been trained to know what to look for.
“This is a great opportunity to learn what to look for and how to be a vigilant observer,” WLWCA president and founding member Al Centola told the Chronicle.
— Sophie Krichevsky
