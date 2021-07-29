Dr. Sheldon Schwartz of Holliswood celebrated his 102nd birthday July 21.
Born in 1919, Schwartz attended Richmond Hill High School, graduated cum laude from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and earned his medical degree from New York University’s School of Medicine.
He was the chief of the Clinic of Arthritis and Rheumatism at Bellevue Hospital and was the first chairman of rheumatology at Long Island Jewish Hospital. Schwartz also helped build Hillcrest General Hospital, where he served as the chief of medicine.
With his wife, Marlene Wadler, by his side, the accomplished JASA Holliswood Senior Center member and “hometown herp” was presented a proclamation by Assemblymember David Weprin as he celebrated another year of his long and accomplished life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.