A pair of two-family Flushing homes could be replaced by a 10-story mixed-use building, according to city filings.
The proposed development at 31-23 Linden Place includes 16 two-bedroom rental apartments and about 4,300 square feet of community space, according to Department of Buildings records.
The site is sandwiched between a single-family home to its right and a two-family home to its left.
Renderings released by Focal Point Architects, a Flushing-based firm, show private balconies for some units, a roof deck and an elevated backyard green space.
The property would have enclosed parking, though only seven spaces are included in the plans. The 102-foot structure would be the tallest on Linden Place between 31st Road and 32nd Avenue.
“We will demolish and [be] clearing the site this summertime and new building construction should be taking place about end of this year,” Danny Wu, Focal Point founder, told the Chronicle. “Construction time frame should be about 20 months.”
Wu said the first two floors, or the community space, will be dedicated for medical offices.
The DOB disapproved the application on Jan. 7 after finding it incomplete; among the missing items were its zoning diagram and associated documents.
An agency spokesperson said it is not yet known if the project could be approved as-of-right or would require a variance or rezoning, and thus would undergo the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure.
