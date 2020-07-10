No large events allowed this summer, except protests

New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Tonight

Windy. Showers and a thunderstorm or two this evening will give way to some clearing after midnight. Low 73F. SSW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.