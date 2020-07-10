No large events allowed this summer, except protests

Street fairs, concerts, parades and other events large enough to require a city permit are canceled for the summer, Mayor de Blasio announced July 9, though protests such as those for the Black Lives Matter movement are still allowed.
“If you’re just talking about health, we would always say, hey, folks, you know, stay home if you can. But we understand that this moment in history people are talking about the need for historic changes,” de Blasio said Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.” “This is a historic moment of change. We have to respect that, but also say to people the kinds of gatherings we’re used to — the parades, the fairs — we just can’t have that while we’re focusing on health right now.”
The suspension of events larger than one block, stage or video events that require amplification, street fairs and events in parks that may unreasonably diminish public use, all of which usually require a city permit, will last through Sept. 30. The new rule also restricts events in locations that interfere with the Open Streets or Open Restaurants programs. The executive order, de Blasio said, will help ensure social distancing, allow for greater public use of open space, address traffic flow concerns and allocate city resources efficiently.
Demonstrations, religious events and press conferences are exempt from the permit suspension.
The city will also continue to administer permits to events that are smaller than one city block and do not conflict with Open Streets or Open Restaurant locations. The mayor’s executive order will require all permit applicants to outline their plan to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission at an event site and clean the space both during and after the gathering, as well as address those concerns without utilizing city services, personnel and resources.
“These are our fellow Americans going through so much. And we know, we went through hell,” said de Blasio. “But we learned— respect the unfortunate power of this disease. Pay attention to the science and the data — take things slow and carefully. Look, we’ve been coming back to these very deliberate stages and the message has been we’re not going to take the next step until we’re sure ... It’s not time for those outdoor big events. Take one step at a time and make sure to always do it according to the data.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.