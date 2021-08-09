Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz is asking the court to vacate the sentence of Carlton Roman, a man who was incarcerated for nearly 32 years for a murder and attempted murder he did not commit, by filing a joint motion with the defendant’s defense on Monday, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
“I am committed to the fair administration of justice,” said Katz in a prepared statement. “In that pursuit, my office seeks to ensure that those who are guilty face appropriate consequences and those who have been wrongfully convicted are exonerated.”
Despite a lack of complete concrete evidence or consistent testimony in 1990, Roman, an honors student who recently graduated college and had no criminal record, was convicted and sentenced to 43.3 years in prison for the 1989 murder of Lloyd Witter and attempted murder of Jomo Kenyatta in Jamaica.
On March 16, 1989, Witter and Kenyatta were shot multiple times at their home in Jamaica. Witter died and Kenyatta was confined to a wheelchair. Paul Anderson, a third resident of the house, was found by the police outside, bound with telephone wire and handcuffed in close proximity to Witter’s body.
Kenyatta and Anderson both identified Roman, a close friend of Witter, as not only as one of the shooters, but as the ringleader, of the shooting, according to court records. Roman was later arrested, but police found no fingerprint, DNA, or other forensic or ballistic evidence linking the him to the crime.
He had an alibi that was corroborated by his girlfriend, but was found guilty and sentenced based solely on the testimony of Anderson and Kenyatta, according to the DA’s Office.
Roman attempted in 2013 and 2018 to have his case reinvestigated, but both times his conviction was upheld, according to the DA’s Office. In April 2020, Katz’s Conviction Integrity Unit uncovered several pieces of new evidence that could have changed the outcome of the defendant’s trial.
In 2019, Anderson recanted his accusation against Roman, after giving six distinctly different and mostly inconsistent versions of the crime, according to the CIU’s investigation. Anderson’s initial description of the shooters did not fit Roman’s likeness — information not provided at the trial. A friend of the defendant and the two witnesses, who knew of Kenyatta and Anderson’s drug habits and Kenyatta’s “violent nature” and “profession as a drug boss” provided a substantial motive for someone else to have committed the crime.
There was also evidence of a friendly relationship between the deceased victim and Roman that contradicted trial testimony regarding damning statements that were allegedly the defendant’s around the time of his arrest, according to the CIU. Kenyatta also “falsely” minimized his own criminal history via his use of aliases at trial.
“During the Conviction Integrity Unit’s investigation, prosecutors and seasoned homicide detectives personally interviewed over thirty witness in different states and countries, painstakingly reviewed countless files, and conducted a thorough re-examination of the crime scene,” said Katz. “This case, and the dedication of the CIU and the expeditiousness with which they conducted this investigation, exemplify that we are not so arrogant to think that the system doesn’t make mistakes. When we find miscarriages of justice, we do everything in our power to correct them quickly.”
The CIU concluded that had the five new pieces of evidence been brought up at trial, Roman would have been acquitted of murder and attempted murder, and that his conviction should be vacated, according to the DA’s Office. Since the inception of the CIU in 2019, it has gotten eight convictions reversed.
Katz will ask for the dismissal of charges against Roman at a hearing scheduled for Aug. 9 at 2 p.m., which will be livestreamed at nycourts.gov.
Roman’s record will be permanently cleared, according to a spokesperson for the DA’s Office.
“Vacating Mr. Roman’s conviction emphasizes the fact that although these cases are difficult and strenuous to investigate, my Conviction Integrity Unit will do everything it takes to ensure that the right and just result is reached,” said Katz.
