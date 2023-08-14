MTA fare hikes take effect Sunday

Base fares for single bus and subway rides will go up 15 cents to $2.90 on Sunday, Aug. 20. The increase will take effect at midnight Saturday into Sunday.
Multiple-ride plans also are going up, as are Long Island Rail Road and MetroNorth fares. Bridge and tunnel toll hikes at four river crossings operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority went into effect Aug. 6.
The seven-day unlimited ride pass will increase from $33 to $34, and the 30-day unlimited ride pass will increase from $127 to $132.
The reduced fare for eligible customers will remain half of the base fare. It will increase from $1.35 to $1.45.
The express bus base fare will increase from $6.75 to $7, and the seven-day unlimited express bus plus pass will increase from $62 to $64.
The combined fare and toll hikes will amount to an estimated 4 percent increase in revenue. More details can be found at new.mta.info. The MTA is looking to get back on the pre-Covid schedule of small fare and toll hikes every two years.
