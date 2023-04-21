A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for shooting a man at the Surfside Motel in Howard Beach in 2021.
On Sept. 18, police found 29-year-old Kalif White lying outside the motel with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and leg.
Surveillance video showed Rawle Washington earlier than morning and then around 10 a.m., when he ran after White with a gun, shot him and ran toward the back of the motel, toward Shellbank Basin.
Washington threw his gun into the water and also ditched his shirt and baseball cap, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner matched the items to Washington’s DNA. It took four months and a “lengthy investigation into his whereabouts” to arrest him.
“DNA evidence was instrumental in identifying the defendant after he callously shot a man and fled,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a prepared statement on Thursday. “Today he faces accountability for his reckless actions.”
Washington, of South Williamsburg, was found guilty of attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon in March.
