On the last day of 2020, Mayor de Blaso revealed his New Year’s resolution: to vaccinate 1 million people before the end of January.
“We know New York City can vaccinate a million people in the month of January and really put this thing into high gear. And every single time we’ve vaccinated someone, we are one step closer to making the coronavirus a thing of the past in terms of the horrible grip it has had on our society,” he said Thursday morning on CNN’S New Day.
The goal could be a lofty one considering only 2.8 million people across the country have received their first dose of the vaccine in the two weeks since it was first released in the country. In New York City, fewer than 88,500 doses have been administered, though it has 347,500 in its arsenal with 430,000 on reserve.
To accomplish the goal, which would vaccinate roughly one-eighth of the city’s population, de Blasio said the government needs to ramp up vaccine production using such powers like the Defense Production Act, which gives the president authority to expedite and expand the supply of materials and services to promote the national defense.
Once the shots are produced, the mayor said every part of the healthcare world will be utilized. Area community clinics, pop-up sites, schools and more will be used to administer the vaccine to people in their own neighborhoods.
“If the manufacturers and the federal government get us the vaccine, we can deliver it. We’ve got incredible hospitals, incredible local clinics, best health department [in the] country. We can do it. Give us the vaccine, we’ll make it happen,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.