Mayor rips Neir's 'greedy landlord,' customers 'in mourning' over closing Sunday

A day after the owner of Neir's Tavern, the Woodhaven bar that has been in operation for 190 years, said rising rent is forcing him to close this weekend, Mayor de Blasio slammed the landlord.

"If you want to make a buck, this is not the way to do it," de Blasio said of the landlord, a limited liability corporation located in College Point.

"They're making a decent return. Why do they have to jack up the rent all the time?" the mayor said during his weekly "Ask the Mayor" radio program on WNYC. "This makes me crazy."

In an on-air conversation with Neir's owner, Loycent Gordon, de Blasio pledged to send in the Department of Small Business Services see if the city could help save the neighborhood landmark.

"Bluntly," said the mayor, "the original sin is a greedy landlord. But that doesn't mean there aren't things we can do."

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking toward a scheduled shutdown Sunday night of what is believed to be the oldest continuously operating bar in New York.

The historic building at 78th Street and 88th Avenue that has housed the bar since 1829 was sold to an investment company in late 2018 for $1.3 million, according to property records.

Last January, Gordon told the Chronicle he would have bid on the building, but was never told it was up for sale.

Since the sale, Neir's $2,000 monthly rent went up to $3,100. he said. Starting this month, the rent was set to jump again — to $5,000 plus a $400 a month surcharge for property taxes.

A company named 353 Rockaway Realty LLC is listed as the building's owner. Records show its address as a single-family, private home in College Point. The owner of the home, Xuiming Shi, acknowledged to The New York Times and the website Gothamist that he is the owner, but has declined to provide any further information.

In a heartfelt letter posted on the bar's Facebook page and widely circulated Thursday, Gordon apologized to patrons for having to close down but said“I have no more money after Sunday."

"We're in mourning," said Ed Wendell, president of the Woodhaven Cultural and Historical Society and a regular customer of Neir's.

"We're hoping for some kind of miracle, but we're not super optimistic."

"Neir’s wasn’t just a watering hole, but an institution in Woodhaven," Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) said in a prepared statement.

"Neir’s brought people together, with their comedy and trivia nights and their annual Halloween parties. It was the Cheers of our town."

"It is incredibly heartbreaking to see Neir's Tavern, a loved cornerstone of Woodhaven, leave," said Raquel Olivares, executive director of the Woodhaven Business District. "We are still hopeful that a miracle might happen."