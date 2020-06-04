Mayor calls on MTA to keep subways spacious

In preparation for the city’s June 8 start of reopening, Mayor de Blasio acknowledged that the potentially 400,000 construction, manufacturing and retail employees returning to work may rely on public transportation and called for the MTA to be the social distancing enforcer.
“There has to be a presence on the platforms, personnel there to educate people, remind them, make sure to staying safe,” de Blasio said at his June 3 press briefing, noting that the curfew will be lifted just in time for the city to begin phase one of reopening. “I want to see the MTA take the next steps on. I want to see that everywhere you go, whether it is in a subway station and on the platform or on the train or on a bus, there are markings telling you exactly where to be.”
The mayor suggested that the MTA install distance markings within subways and bus stops in areas surrounding MetroCard machines, on the waiting platform or street and inside the buses and cars.
“It is crucial that every other seat be blocked off so that it’s clear, you’ll never end up sitting right next to someone, there’s at least a seat between people,” he said, also suggesting that the MTA put capacity limits on buses and trains, and enlist personnel to enforce the new regulations.
“If a train’s crowded, [have] the personnel there to say, ‘Hey, don’t get into this car, the next car is pretty empty, go down to that one.’ Or to know when to say, ‘We don’t want any more people getting on this train right now,’” said de Blasio.
According to The City, an MTA spokesperson said, “Like many of the mayor’s ideas, this is nice in theory, but utterly unworkable. The mayor’s plan would allow us to serve only a tiny percentage of our riders — likely around 8%.”
De Blasio said he presented the ideas to Chairman of the MTA Pat Foye and hopes that the two can partner to make the transition back to transit safely.
The MTA released updates on its website June 3, stating that as the city reopens the agency will ramp up service; continue deep cleaning and disinfecting stations and vehicles; remind riders about safe practices, including in the form of floor decals and station announcements, and making hand sanitizer, masks and other protective equipment available to riders.
On June 4, NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg sent a letter to the mayor urging the city to add 60 miles of bus lanes and busways across the five boroughs, which would increase bus lanes by 42 percent, in order to help alleviate crowding on the streets and underground and make buses a more attractive option for commuters.
Feinberg identified 12 priority corridors for busways and lanes, including two in Queens: Main Street between Kissena Boulevard and Northern Boulevard and Archer Avenue between 146th Street and 168th Street.
“We are all in agreement that New York and its world-class transit system will not only survive this unprecedented worldwide pandemic, but the rebound will make us smarter, better and more efficient,” Feinberg wrote. “Creating more dedicated bus lanes is one way to make that happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.