Just seven votes are reportedly separating the Assembly District 23 race as of Thursday night but a winner may still not be known until the end of the month.
That was the latest update Tom Sullivan, who is challenging incumbent Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park), got from a city Board of Elections representative and the attorney whom he hired following his opponent’s lawsuit for a recount naming him and the BOE.
Following Election Day, Sullivan was in the lead with 246 more votes than Pheffer Amato, which official election results still reflect with 94 percent of the votes reported. But following the counting of absentee ballots, that margin has shrunk.
Left now are military ballots from overseas, a “curing” period to rectify signature issues on absentee ballots and the impending lawsuit. The hearing is set for Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m.
The city Board of Elections said it is “reluctant to give a number because it literally changes all the time due to Military and UOCAVA ballots and cures being received,” according to Vincent Ignizio, deputy executive director for the agency.
He added that the plan is to hold a manual hand count to commence on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after cure periods end. The BOE needs two days to prepare and sort ballots, he said, which will be done on Monday, Nov. 28, and Tuesday, Nov. 29.
“We anticipate it will take several days to complete once it begins on 11/30,” he added via email.
The election qualified for a recount when it was within less than a half a percent difference, Sullivan said, and then the lawsuit calls for one as well.
It asks for a manual recount as well as all voting machine hard drives to be tallied again. Voter fraud is alleged in that “votes were cast by persons who signed the polling place registration book but were not, in fact, the duly enrolled voter whose name they signed” and “votes were cast by absentee ballots by persons who signed the absentee ballot but were not, in fact, the duly enrolled voter whose name they signed.”
Earlier this week, Pheffer Amato released a statement that did not mention the Nov. 15 suit but said, “As we continue to count mail-in ballots and in-person ballots from Election Day, we are committed to making sure every valid vote is counted.”
She continued, “My opponent would like to stop counting votes before all votes are tallied. That’s shameful. Our brave men and women serving our nation overseas, older New Yorkers, homebound individuals, and anyone who could not get to the polls on Election Day still deserve to have their vote counted and their voice heard.”
Sullivan said that was false.
“I am absolutely insulted,” he told the Chronicle. “She used the military members first … I'm the one that spent four and a half years away from my family and educated people overseas about sending in their overseas ballots, whether it was from Iraq or Afghanistan, because I know how those things work and told them how important it is and make sure you turn it in.”
Sullivan served as an Army Reserves colonel in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait from 2006 through 2016.
He said he does not believe the recount will change much nor will there be many overseas ballots as there are not as many servicemen and women deployed as there were in previous times, perhaps some remaining in Europe.
“I'm very confident and I've been told to be very confident that that the recount is not going to change. And with this amount of votes that at most it will change by two votes because the machines are completely accurate,” he said.
“We're just looking at it as going on the eleventh day after the election and we still hold the lead. And we'll see what comes out of the courts.”
Pheffer Amato could not be reached for comment. The three-term incumbent holds the seat that was once held by her mother, former Assemblywoman Audrey Pheffer who is now the Queens County Clerk.
Voter turnout data shows Breezy Point having the highest voter turnout by percentage in the city, which could be explained by the area turning increasingly Republican and coming out for gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk) and congressional candidate Paul King who lost to incumbent Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) of Congressional District 5.
Yet Pheffer Amato’s lawsuit calls into question a “disproportionate number of ballots” cast in this election compared to past general elections.
“I don’t think this race was truly about me and my work,” Pheffer Amato told the Chronicle on Election Night. “People think about me and think it was about party and some of the issues ... crime and really an anti-Democratic vote.”
Pheffer Amato, who has called herself a conservative Democrat, having voted against recreational marijuana legalization and called for more NYPD officers in her district, is also the Queens County Democratic Party district leader for Assembly District 23.
Her co-leader, Frank Gulluscio, said he is most concerned “that the community wins.”
“What she has brought to the table historically, I don’t want to lose with a minority member in Albany,” he told the Chronicle.
