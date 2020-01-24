Library icon ‘Miss Susan’ dies at 62

Longtime children’s librarian of Queens Library at Whitestone Susan Scatena passed away suddenly on Jan. 10 at 62 years of age.

Fondly known by patrons and colleagues as “Miss Susan,” Scatena was born in College Point and attended Queens College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in early education and a master’s degree in library science.

After a few years working as a teacher, Scatena joined the Queens Public Library in 1981. She became a member of the Whitestone branch in 2002, where she organized an annual reading contest that encouraged children to read during their summer vacation — if the children read a collective goal of at least 2,000 books, Scatena would perform a skit inspired by a well-known children’s story. Past performances include sitting in a vat of spaghetti, kissing a frog, reading to an alligator, eating a plate of green eggs and ham, hugging a 14-foot Burmese python and morphing from a caterpillar to butterfly.

For her efforts and passion to spread the love of reading, Scatena was honored with the prestigious James Patterson PageTurner Award in 2006.

“During the 18 years she served the Whitestone community, Susan became an institution because of her creativity, thoughtfulness and total devotion to children,” said Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott. “She was a remarkable librarian who was beloved by many people in the community, within the Queens Public Library system and beyond. We are deeply saddened by her passing and will miss her a great deal.”

Throughout her life, Scatena volunteered at several different performing arts organizations, including the Village Light Opera Group, the New York Caledonian Club and the New York Scottish Pipes and Drums, working behind the scenes of their productions.

She is survived by her partner, Rick Stanley of Flushing, and her cat, Dewey, whom she found and rescued at the Whitestone Library.

A memorial service for Scatena will be held Friday, Jan. 24, at Saint Fidelis Church in College Point. A private burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scatena’s name to the North Shore Animal League at 25 Davis Ave. in Port Washington, LI, or to the Queens Public Library Foundation and designated towards children’s materials for Whitestone Library.