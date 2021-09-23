LIBOR reaching Queens to give Ida flood relief

The Long Island Board of Realtors via a partnership with the Realtors Relief Foundation and the New York Association of Realtors is reaching out to Queens residents who need housing assistance after they were adversely impacted by severe flooding from Tropical Storm Ida.
Qualified applicants can either receive a monthly expense for their primary residence that was damaged by Ida or get rental cost due to displacement from their primary residence, according to LIBOR. The maximum relief is $2,000 per applicant per household and the deadline for submission is Oct. 31.
The RRF was created in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago to help people restore and rebuild their communities and now helps neighborhoods that have been affected by wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes and other disasters and today it wants to help Ida flood victims.
In the last two decades RRF and its partners have helped over 17,000 families, according to LIBOR.
“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Realtors Relief Foundation, and since that time the foundation continues to respond to the nation’s biggest disasters, helping our neighbors during times of crisis,” said LIBOR President Susan Helsinger in a prepared statement. “As Realtors, community is at the heart of what we do, and we are committed to ensuring that our neighbors have a safe place to call home. For those who were negatively impacted by Ida, we urge you to apply for the assistance made available through the foundation.”
To access the application visit lirealtor.com/ida-relief, and for further inquiries email idarelief@lirealtor.com or call (518) 463-0300 at ext. 210. Mail in applications can be sent to Long Island Board of Realtors, 300 Sunrise Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704.
To donate to flood victims via the RRF visit nar.realtor/rrf.
