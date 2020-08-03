On July 29, a Manhattan federal court temporarily blocked one of the many Trump administration rulings aimed at making it more difficult to be an immigrant in America.
A change to the nationwide “public charge” rule would make it harder for immigrants to obtain citizenship if they utilized public benefits, such as food stamps, housing vouchers and Medicare. The Trump administration’s change was approved by the Supreme Court 5-4 in late January, but U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Judge George Daniels decided Wednesday that tightening the public charge rule was unconscionable in the time of the pandemic.
“Much has significantly changed since January 27. Today, the world is in the throes of a devastating pandemic, triggered by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2,” Daniels wrote in his decision. “Thousands continue to die indiscriminately. Attempting to effectively combat this plague has immediately come in conflict with the federal government’s new ‘public charge’ policy, a policy which is intended to discourage immigrants from utilizing government benefits and penalizes them for receipt of financial and medical assistance.”
The court-issued injunction temporarily prevents the Department of Homeland Security from enforcing, applying or implementing the change to the public charge rule during the declared national health emergency.
“This victory will immediately halt the Trump Administration’s discriminatory rule from continuing to hurt every person across the nation,” said Attorney General Letitia James said in a prepared statement. “For nearly five months, the Public Charge Rule has further exacerbated the public health crisis the country faces by punishing New York and other immigrant-rich states — stripping families of their ability to access basic services. Immigrants have been on the front lines fighting this pandemic from the start, and today’s injunction will ensure they are not targeted for obtaining health coverage or other vital services, as they continue to battle COVID-19. This order is vital to our national health, as every person who doesn’t get the health coverage they need today risks infecting another person with the coronavirus tomorrow.”
James, as part of a coalition that includes the states of Vermont and Connecticut, filed a lawsuit against the administration after it issued the rule in August last year. After months of fighting, and even after the Supreme Court backed the ruling, James was given permission to take the request back to the district court, where the rule change was temporarily suspended for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This injunction on the public charge rule change is a victory for justice and the ideals America purportedly aspires to. The Trump administration’s public charge rule is a xenophobic attempt at creating a wealth test for citizenship intended only to frighten immigrants into jettisoning life-sustaining programs,” City Councilmember Francisco Moya (D-Corona) told the Chronicle. “It was a cruel policy when the White House first proposed it but to stand by the public charge now while a pandemic ravages the country in general and immigrant communities specifically is just unconscionable ... As the proud son of immigrants, a representative of a largely immigrant community and as someone who remembers we’re a nation of immigrants, I applaud Attorney General James for her work to prevent this rule from taking effect.”
Moya, who sits on the City Council’s Committee on Immigration, noted that the public charge rule change is another failed attempt by Trump to keep immigrants from the U.S. — also on July 19, an injunction was issued against a second public charge rule through the State Department as well as the President’s Healthcare Proclamation, which would require visa applicants to show proof of private health insurance within 30 days of arriving in the country or, prove they have the means to pay for any foreseeable medical costs that may arise during their time in the U.S. The rule ultimately sought to deny green cards and visas to immigrants likely to utilize government assistance programs in the future, according to James.
The day before the rulings, the administration announced plans to roll back the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program by rejecting new and pending applications effective immediately. The July 28 memo by Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf noted that the program could be rescinded entirely, despite the Supreme Court’s June 18 ruling that a prior attempt to dismantle DACA is unconstitutional.
Wolf said that in addition to throwing out new applications, the department would “reject all initial requests for DACA and associated applications for Employment Authorization Documents,” and “limit the period of renewed deferred action granted pursuant to the DACA policy after the issuance of this memorandum to one year.”
Wolf listed four concerns as the reason for the policy change, one of which was that the program encourages immigrants to take a “perilous journey” to America, “needlessly endangering” the lives of their children.
“Although this rule change is part of the anti-immigrant playbook that’s been the earmark of Trump’s tenure, we can’t be fooled into forgetting that it’s also patently un-American and an affront to the notions our country has long prided itself on,” Moya said. “We’re supposed to be the land of opportunity. Lady Liberty, the Mother of Exiles, stands at our shore to guide and welcome anyone yearning for freedom.”
