A hangar at John F. Kennedy Airport is prepping to welcome 500 asylum seekers, as part of Gov. Hochul’s efforts to take some of the “burden” off of New York City with state and federal property.
On Tuesday, Hochul said her administration has been surveying all state assets that could help house the migrants.
Those include SUNY dorms and shuttered psychiatric centers, she added.
The JFK hangar could hold around 500 people, Hochul told reporters. “Our responsibility as a state was to offer the city various locations that could work if they need them to work,” she said.
The move first requires approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, which the state is awaiting.
The FAA responded that it does not have any updates at this time.
The news site The City reported that hundreds of cots and trailers with showers and bathrooms are set up in the area around Building 197.
The proposed JFK building is located north of the airport terminals, just south of Nassau Expressway between Rockaway Boulevard and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard.
An official said the city is grateful to the state for working to secure the site and partnering to open it as an emergency respite site.
Area councilmembers were not yet aware of any official plans to use the space.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), who has ben vocal about not using space within her district or neighboring federal parkland for migrant shelters, said the city has been giving elected officials only last-minute information prior to establishing such sites.
“While I am glad that this isn’t another hotel in the middle of a neighborhood like we’ve seen elsewhere, I think we need to really address this problem at the root and eliminate NYC’s status as a right-to-shelter city once and for all,” she said in a statement to the Chronicle.
“There doesn’t seem to be any end in sight in regards to the problem at the border, but we as a city should start working towards reducing the influx of asylum seekers we are receiving and housing each and every day — an influx which is costing a tremendous sum of money to provide for, and which is putting enormous strain on our infrastructure,” Ariola added.
A weekly asylum seekers call is set for tomorrow and councilmembers expected to receive an update then.
Mayor Adams last week requested permission from a judge for the city to be relieved of its “right to shelter” obligation.
In an interview on Good Morning America today, Adams said that, of 70,000 migrants that have come to the city, over 45,000 are still in its care.
The city has spent over $1 billion accommodating them so far, he said, with only $40 million in FEMA funds. Other states, he added, got even more FEMA dollars, but end up sending the people here anyway.
Adams also doubled down on the plan to use standalone public school gyms as “respite” centers, saying it hasn’t been scrapped but was different than what had been portrayed.
