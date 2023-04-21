Two lawsuits, months of deliberation and more than a year of public debate later, the state’s Assembly district lines may end up being almost identical to the ones New York started with last February.
The Independent Redistricting Commission on Thursday sent its final Assembly map to the state Legislature for approval.
While the lines in Queens saw minor changes from the ones used in last year’s elections, the map is radically different from the one the IRC put forth for public review in December, scrapping the immensely popular proposal for Assembly District 24, which would unify the South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities of Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park.
The IRC’s latest plan comes more than a year after its failure to agree upon maps resulted in the Legislature drawing their own congressional, state Senate and Assembly lines, which it approved in February 2022. That sparked a lawsuit disputing both the partisan lean of the congressional and state Senate maps and whether lawmakers had the authority to draw them; the Assembly maps were not challenged in that suit. Though the state Court of Appeals ultimately said last May that those maps, too, were unconstitutionally drawn, it allowed the Assembly maps to stand because they had not been included in the initial complaint. The other two, however, were redrawn, causing those two primary elections to be delayed by two months.
But a subsequent lawsuit took care of the Assembly maps, and Justice Laurence Love of the Supreme Court of New York County ruled last September that the IRC would be tasked with drawing new ones. The IRC released its first draft of that in December before getting public input through a statewide tour of hearings. The map released Thursday is the product of those hearings.
By the end of the six-hour hearing in Queens back in February, the message was clear: If the IRC kept anything from its December draft, it should be the AD 24 proposal. And yet, the commission opted not to do so. It is not clear why the commissioners made that choice.
Nor is it clear why the lines as a whole so closely resemble the plan the Legislature drew last year. Betsy Gotbaum, executive director of Citizens Union, criticized the IRC for that.
“The new Assembly districts approved by the Independent Redistricting Commission are strikingly similar to the districts drawn by the legislature last year, with some analysis showing that two-thirds of districts are at least 99 percent identical,” she said in a statement. “This similarity suggests that the Commission drew the Assembly maps to please lawmakers, who have the final say over the maps’ approval. Without explanation or justification for these similarities, the Commission’s version of the maps would seem to have prioritized the will of the Assembly incumbents over the New Yorkers’ who showed up to testify.”
The IRC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The proposal does, however, address some of the concerns raised during that hearing, including the large size of the draft AD 26 — represented by Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) — that the IRC put forth in December. That plan had proposed that the district span across the southern half of Bayside, Little Neck, Douglaston, Bellerose, Glen Oaks, Hollis, parts of Queens Village and a few blocks of Jamaica Estates. But the plan brought before the Legislature Thursday covers the neighborhoods it does now — Bay Terrace, Bayside, Little Neck, Douglaston, Bellerose and Glen Oaks — and only alters a handful of blocks on the outskirts of Bay Terrace and Glen Oaks. In doing so, the IRC effectively rejected a proposal by the Asian Pacific Americans Voting and Organizing to Increase Civil Engagement (known as APA VOICE) for a “Hillside Corridor” district, which would include Glen Oaks, Bellerose, Hollis, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills and parts of Utopia and Briarwood.
The IRC also went back on its proposal for AD 38 between the latest draft and the previous one. While the December plan, which one Queens resident dubbed “the serpent of Central Queens,” proposed a district including parts of Rego Park, Middle Village, Glendale, Ridgewood, Maspeth, East Williamsburg and Greenpoint before ending at Court Square in Long Island City, the new draft resembles the map currently in place very closely, covering Woodhaven, Glendale and Ridgewood. Community members found that the December draft of the district, which Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) serves, was too big and would not adequately represent such a wide variety of neighborhoods.
One of the more dramatic shifts from the active maps and the ones proposed Thursday is in ADs 30 and 37; under this proposal, Cavalry and Mount Zion cemeteries would be split between the two districts.
Love’s September ruling does not specify how long the Legislature has to review the proposal from the IRC. It does, however, say that should the Legislature reject the map — which it would do in a single bill, rather than in one for each chamber — or if it is vetoed by Gov. Hochul, lawmakers would need to notify the IRC quickly. The commission would need to submit another draft “within [15] days of such notification and in no case later than June 16, 2023.” That draft would go before the Legislature once again; only if lawmakers disapprove of the second plan or if it is vetoed could the Legislature amend the plan.
