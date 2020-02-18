In Flushing, waterfront tensions still high

The high tensions and ill feelings between Community Board 7 and MinKwon Center for Community Action remain after the board’s Feb. 10 meeting, with board Chairperson Eugene Kelty calling for the termination of the advocacy group’s staff member Charlie Cheon, citing racist and disrespectful remarks.

“At the end of the meeting, [Cheon] went directly up to one of our senior citizens and distinguished Board Member, Arlene Fleischman and without provocation called Ms. Fleischman a “WHITE B--CH,” Kelty’s letter to MinKwon read before demanding an immediate and public apology from Cheon and the organization. “MinKwon must immediately terminate Mr. Cheon.”

In response, MinKwon Executive Director John Park stated that there is no evidence of Kelty’s claim, though the group is reviewing video footage of the meeting to investigate the incident.

“Presuming guilt before innocence, demanding immediate significant consequences and making public a serious accusation against a person’s character without first providing unassailable evidence, beyond one person’s word over another, is hasty and out of order,” wrote Park after vouching for Cheon’s character as the organization’s community organizer. MinKwon will not take action against Cheon until evidence is proven against his assumed innocence.

Cheon and other MinKwon advocates attended the meeting to protest the proposed plan to rezone and redevelop the 29-acre stretch of waterfront industrial property and surrounding land in Downtown Flushing between 40th Road to the south, College Point Boulevard to the east, 36th Avenue to the north and Flushing Creek to the west.

While the plan aims to improve pedestrian flow and vehicular movement, add affordable housing and improve the water quality of Flushing Creek, the advocates voiced concerns over increased congestion, pollution, construction hazards and mass displacement resulting from the development.

“We need a plan that represents us, not developers,” Cheon pleaded with the board members during his one minute of speaking allowance during the public hearing portion of the meeting. Moments before, Cheon and Rezoning Committee Chairperson Joe Sweeney engaged in a heated confrontation in which the men shouted inches from one another until officers from the 109th Precinct stepped in and broke them up.

In another heated moment of the meeting, Kelty “lunged” toward another MinKwon staff member, in what Park calls an apparent attempt to grab her phone, which the organization maintains video evidence of.

The board ultimately voted to approve the zoning text amendment to establish the Special Flushing Waterfront District, 30-8. The plan now moves to the Queens Borough President’s Office before heading to the City Council for official approval.