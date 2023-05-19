An 86-year-old man was charged with murder after his wife was found dead at the bottom of a stairway on Wednesday.
At about 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday night, police in the 102nd Precinct responded to a call on 91st Avenue in Woodhaven where they found Luz Porras, 78, at the bottom of a stairway on the first floor of the house.
Porras, who had trauma to the face, was unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The next day, her husband, Ovidio Porras, was arrested and charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and criminal contempt.
Police could not say for certain if Porras was pushed down the stairs, and the investigation is ongoing.
The attack likely occurred during a domestic dispute, according to reports.
Police sources told the Daily News that Porras moved his wife’s body to make it seem like she had died of a fall.
The couple’s son found her and made the 911 call, the outlet also reported.
The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.
Police in the 102nd and 106th Precincts report that domestic violence incidents are up. At a community board meeting earlier this month, Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, Commanding Officer of the 102, reported an increase in assaults and said they are mostly domestic.
