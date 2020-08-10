Fresh Meadows residents rallied on Aug. 6 in front of the 186th Street Wyndham Garden Hotel to protest its use as a transitional housing facility for formerly incarcerated individuals, but their two biggest concerns — the housing of sex offenders in the neighborhood and the potential for a surge in crime — have been unfounded so far.
“We don’t know if these guys in here are sex offenders. I don’t want to let my daughter out with her friends to go to the Applebees. She’s only 16,” said one man who did not provide his name, referring to the restaurant in the 61-18 190 St. shopping center that shares a parking lot with the hotel. The city, in partnership with Exodus Transitional Community, placed about 100 former Rikers Island and state correctional facility inmates, who had identified themselves as not having stable housing where they could safely isolate from the COVID crisis, in the hotel sometime in April.
At this time, none of the Exodus program participants staying at the Wyndham Hotel are registered sex offenders. All level two and three sexual offenders are required by state law to register their address, which would include the 61-27 186 St. hotel. Whether sex offenders are staying in the hotel could change as time progresses, but that information is publicly accessible via state Division of Criminal Justice Services database.
Another concern the protesters shared was that the program will contribute to a rise in crime, but overall crime in the 107th Precinct, which patrols the neighborhood, is down by nearly 14 percent for the past five months when compared to the same time frame in the previous year — there were 348 incidents of the seven index crimes between April and August of 2020 compared to 403 during the same months of 2019.
“We are glad that the community is so passionate and hope that their concern for safety can also be applied to the residents at the hotel, who were not safe in the system, and who would not be safe in a shelter from COVID,” said Julio Medina, CEO and founder of Exodus. Medina confirmed that the number of program participants can fluctuate as time goes on but that it houses 91 at this time and most had been charged with low level crimes. During their stay, the former inmates are offered rehabilitation services to safely and effectively re-enter society, such as employment readiness, resume building, interviewing skills and counseling, and are monitored with 24/7 security. The program at Wyndham is expected to remain in place for the duration of the pandemic.
Some of the protesters admitted they would have been more comfortable with the situation if they had been included in the decision-making process — Two months had passed before the community or its elected officials learned that the former inmates were placed in the hotel, leading neighbors to feel as through they’ve been left in the dark since day one.
“This went up and no one asked,” said Carmine Sippola, sharing a common anger with neighborhood residents over Mayor de Blasio’s secrecy throughout the process. “In a democracy, you sort of feel like you want to be part of the decision making, not like you’re being arbitrarily told, ‘This is what we’re going to do’ ... There’s no community. No one said to us, ‘What do you think?’”
The protesters gathered in front of the building with signs ranging from “It’s not safe here” to “we want them out.” Many showed up in Trump attire as a way of showing support for the president — when asked why she felt it appropriate to wear a MAGA hat, one woman said, “He don’t do nothing wrong besides help this country and help everybody get a better life and future, so there’s no doubt about it ... I pray for him every night, and my family. I feel such honor.”
Counterprotesters from Housing Works and Exodus formed a protective barrier in front of the hotel doors, taking a vow of silence against the protesters’ chants to “Shut it down.” They were later joined by a group of Black Lives Matter marchers, all donning black clothes, who had traveled from Fresh Meadows Corona Park, but did not join in their silence.
“We’re in a housing crisis, we’re experiencing the second Great Depression of our country’s history and we’re also in the middle of a global pandemic, and I think it is the right thing to do to house formally incarcerated people,” said a counterprotester, who asked to only be identified as Luke from Flushing. “I think it’s our right as a society to take care of the most vulnerable people and I think that formally incarcerated people happen to fall into that category.”
The Black Lives Matter marchers urged the Fresh Meadows protesters to consider the deeper systemic issues of mass incarceration rather than rejecting the rehabilitation program in their neighborhood, particularly its bias against people of color.
Medina noted that 90 percent of people leaving Rikers each year are people of color, and he established Exodus to change “the systems that perpetuate incarceration across communities of color and poverty.”
“If we just keep incarcerating, then what’s the solution? Why are we not investing, making sure mental heath is a priority?” Vidal Guzman, a Black Lives Matter marcher who spent seven years in a state jail and at Rikers Island after being charged with robbery and drug possession, said in conversation with a protester, agreeing that Mayor de Blasio has been doing little to alleviate the problem. “Your mayor? Horrible. We hate him too, we’re on the same page!” said Guzman, a former Bloods gang member. “But if we’re being serious about the problem that’s happening right now, you should have been fighting [with us] when we were trying to get investments in our communities that would keep poor, black people out of jail in the first place.”
