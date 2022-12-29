Ahead of a Drag Story Hour scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Jackson Heights, three members of the City Council who support the programming had their houses vandalized by protesters, according to a press release from the City Council.
“In recent months, anti-LGBTQIA+ protesters have descended on these family events, attempting to get into our libraries to disrupt them while shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs at performers and attendees,” the press released from Speaker Adrienne Adams and Councilmembers Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights), Erik Bottcher (D-Manhattan) and Crystal Hudson (D-Brooklyn) stated.
“They have also vandalized the homes of three members of this City Council who support Drag Story Hour. It is particularly disturbing that these anti-LGBTQIA+ protesters have focused their harassment in Jackson Heights and Chelsea, two neighborhoods with historical importance as safe communities and centers of organizing for the LGBTQIA+ movement in New York City.”
Drag Story Hour uses the “art of drag to read books to kids in libraries, schools, and bookstores,” according to the organization's website. The Queens Public Library offers the events and one scheduled for the Jackson Heights location today, Thursday, Dec. 29. The program is funded by Krishnan, the library website states.
“This delightful program is a celebration of gender diversity, offering kids unabashedly queer role models and the confidence to express themselves however they feel comfortable,” the QPL site also states.
A demonstration is expected outside of the event by those who oppose the programming, according to information provided to the Chronicle, and counter protesters are set to defend it.
Bottcher’s home and office was vandalized on Dec. 19th.
“This is pure hate, unmasked,” he tweeted at the time. “If they think this is going to intimidate us, they’re mistaken. Our resolve is strengthened.”
The extent to which Krishnan's and Hudson's homes were targeted was not immediately clear.
