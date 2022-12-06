A court-ordered hand recount has Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato ahead by seven votes in the race for Assembly District 23, not counting 94 ballots that a court ruled today will be counted after being previously invalidated by the city Board of Elections.
The ruling from the Queens Supreme Court is a pivotal moment in the race between incumbent Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) and challenger Tom Sullivan of Breezy Point.
Sullivan was previously in the lead but, following court action brought by Pheffer Amato calling for a manual recount and the canvassing of the invalidated ballots, she is now ahead by seven votes with almost 60 percent of the ballots recounted, according to her campaign team.
The lead does not include the 94 ballots that are set to be counted. Sullivan, an Army veteran and small business owner, is expected to appeal, and those ballots likely will not be counted until then.
The recount is expected to wrap up on Thursday but in the meantime, a separate automatic recount is underway at the BOE due to the tight margin of the race.
Of the ballots central to the court case are 62 that were invalidated for the reason “ballot envelope not sealed.” Thirty-one of the ballots were invalidated because the ballot was not in the ballot envelope. Another invalidated absentee ballot was added as an amendment to Pheffer Amato’s initial bill of particulars and falls into one of the two categories.
The court stated in a judgment filed early on Tuesday that the BOE “in essence deprived voters of their right to vote, essentially disenfranchising them in contravention of the Election Law.”
The candidates met in court last Thursday and Pheffer Amato had argued that the process disenfranchised voters while Sullivan asserted that the ballot defects did not constitute curable flaws under the law.
To cast an absentee ballot, voters must insert their ballot into an inner “ballot affirmation” envelope, sign and seal it, and put it in a larger, prepaid envelope that gets mailed to the board.
The first 62 ballots were invalidated because, although the larger mailing envelope was sealed, the inner affirmation envelope was not.
Election law states that, in such cases, the BOE should notify the voter by mail and provide other options for voting, including a new ballot, if time permits.
A spreadsheet from the BOE ordered by the court showed that only 11 ballots were received after Election Day and some came in as early as four weeks prior. The board had ample time to provide the opportunity to cure, find another option for voting, or receive a new ballot, the court stated.
Election law does not specifically state if such invalid cases should be “curable.” The law outlines that curable defects include instances where the ballot envelope is unsigned, has a signature that does not correspond to the registration signature, has no required witness to a mark, is returned without a ballot affirmation envelope inside altogether or is not signed or marked by the voter.
The court determined that the law, which “includes” all those cases, is therefore not “exhaustive nor exclusive” and that the law considers them curable.
The other category of invalidated votes were where the ballot was not in the inner envelope but both items were placed separately in the outer mailing envelope.
“While neither the Election Law nor the regulations promulgated by the New York State Board of Elections classify this as a curable defect, the Court finds that this is not a case where ‘there is no invitation for the courts to exercise flexibility in statutory interpretation,’” the judgment reads.
The court found that the situation is “analogous” to the other category of votes and referenced the statutory requirement of election law to be “liberally construed in favor of protecting the right of voters to have their ballot cast and counted.”
In its judgment filed today, the court acknowledged the “gravity of the petition and its potential outcome.”
“Moreover, in making this determination, the Court must strike a balance between protecting the integrity of the electoral process, safeguarding the right to vote, and ensuring that the Board complies with its own obligations in furtherance of these goals,” it continues.
“Voting is the cornerstone of our American democracy,” said Doug Forand, Pheffer Amato’s campaign spokesperson, today in a prepared statement that began “Democracy Wins!”
“We will not allow anyone to silence the voices of voters who have exercised their constitutional right to have their votes counted,” the statement continued. “We are grateful to the courts for following the law and rightfully ruling that these ballots must be counted.”
Before the court’s ruling, Sullivan told the Chronicle that he doesn’t think there is anyone who does not agree with counting every vote.
“I think somebody should go back and research why the two envelopes,” he said. “The two envelopes are so that there's integrity to the process.”
He continued, “They didn't follow the process that was put in place by somebody at some point for that very reason.”
Sullivan could not immediately be reached for further comment Tuesday.
Brian Browne, political analyst and St. John’s University professor, said on Friday the race demonstrates “what’s at stake for the Queens Democratic Party."
“The Queens Democratic Party is fighting to win this case … you can talk about the decline of party organizations and party machines over the years and all that, but this is something that Queens does very well, the legal side these election cases.”
Bolz, he noted, has been doing this for “a long time,” including representing current Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in the close race against now-Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, which similarly came down to a hand recount that put Katz ahead.
“For the Queens Democrats in particular, this is in their wheelhouse,” Browne said.
“It goes back to what candidate had the better absentee ballot operation, which you would think someone like Stacey Pheffer Amato, who's been around a long time … would have made provisions to make her supporters aware of the process to cast an absentee ballot.”
