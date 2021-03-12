Half of Queens’ state officials call on Cuomo to resign

Gov. Cuomo has made it clear that he won’t step down amid six sexual harassment allegations, so state Democrats are taking matters into their own hands — the Judiciary Committee was given the green light Thursday to begin an impeachment investigation.
Speaker Carl Heastie (D-The Bronx) made the announcement following the March 11 Democratic Assembly conference. The investigation will examine misconduct allegations, including harassing several female aids, bullying political colleagues and covering up the total number of Covid-19 nursing home deaths.
Just before the announcement, nearly 60 state Democrats called for Cuomo to resign.
“In light of the Governor’s admission of inappropriate behavior and the findings of altered data on nursing home Covid-19 deaths he has lost he confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need,” the Thursday joint statement read.
Cuomo did apologize for behavior that made his workers uncomfortable March 3, but maintained that it was not intentional and that he never touched anyone inappropriately. The allegations continued to pour in after his public apology — his latest accuser, unnamed, claimed he requested her private company under false pretenses and groped her beneath her blouse — and his support continued to dwindle.
Half of Queens’ assemblymembers signed the statement: Khaleel Anderson (D-Ozone Park), Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth), Catalina Cruz (D-Corona), Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst), Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), Ron Kim (D-Flushing), Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria), Daniel Rosenthal (D-Fresh Meadows) and Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows).
Five of Queens’ seven state senators also joined the call: Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), John Liu (D-Bayside), Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst), James Sanders (Ozone Parks) and Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing).
The Democrats said their impeachment investigation would not interfere with state Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation. She released a statement Thursday evening confirming that the probes would remain independent from one another.
Mayor de Blasio also joined the calls for Cuomo to step down from the post he’s held for a decade.
“It’s deeply troubling. The specific allegation that the governor called an employee of his — someone who he had power over — called them to a private place and then sexually assaulted her, is absolutely unacceptable. It is disgusting to me,” the mayor said during his Wednesday press briefing. “He can no longer serve as governor anymore. It’s as simple as that.”
Eleven of Queens’ state legislators did not join the call for Cuomo’s resignations: Assemblymembers Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Howard Beach), David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), Edward Braunstein (D-Bayside), Alicia Hydman (D-Springfield Gardens), Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica), Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona), Catherine Nolan (D-Long Island City) and Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), and state Sens. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach).
Impeaching Cuomo would require a simple majority vote of the Assembly. Conviction would require a two-thirds majority vote of the Senate and Court of Appeals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.