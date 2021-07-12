McKenzie Placide, 22, used his last dying breath to tell the police that his older half-brother, Wkorasky Voltaire, 30, was responsible for attacking him on May 14, 2020, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
Voltaire, a Laurelton man, has since pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree for stabbing his brother 137 times before state Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder and his sentencing was set for July 21, 2021, according to the QDA’s office. On the morning in question, the 30-year-old pulled out one of two knives that he carried after meeting his younger brother at an uninhabited house in Queens Village on 208th Street that once belonged to his family, then stabbed him after an argument escalated between the two.
The brothers once shared the house with their mother, who had since passed away, and it was boarded up after it caught on fire on Oct. 14, 2019 according to a Daily News report in May 2020.
As the fight escalated, Voltaire stabbed his brother, but the knife blade broke and the younger man escaped, but his brother chased after him armed with another knife, then proceeded to stab him, according to the DA’s Office
“This was a senseless act of violence,” said QDA Melinda Katz in a prepared statement. “The defendant chased down his younger sibling and brutally stabbed him to death.”
As the police arrived on the scene, they found Placide near death’s door, but before he died, he singled out his brother for the murder, according to the QDA.
The 22-year-old passed away shortly afterwards at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, LI, according to the Daily News. Holder indicated he would sentence Voltaire to prison for 19 years, which will be followed by five years in post-release supervision.
“The defendant has now admitted his guilt and will be sentenced by the court for taking a life,” said Katz.
