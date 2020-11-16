GOP flip in AD 26 denied by mail-in votes

Nearly two weeks after Election Day and after trailing behind his challenger, incumbent Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) has claimed victory in the close race for Assembly District 26.
“Now that the absentee ballots have been counted, I am proud to report that I have won re-election and will continue to represent the people of the 26th Assembly District,” Braunstein said in a Sunday afternoon statement.
At first, election night results showed a potential upset — Republican insurgent John-Alexander Sakelos touted a nearly 5 percent lead. The results, however, did not include the approximately 15,700 returned absentee ballots, 63 percent of which were sent in by registered Democrats.
As of Nov. 15, Braunstein said 75 percent of those mail-in votes were returned with his name checked off, giving him a 5,000 vote lead.
“It has truly been a privilege to represent our community for the last 10 years and I am honored to have been given the opportunity to continue to serve as your Assemblymember. While we face considerable challenges in the years ahead, I have faith in the strength and resolve of New Yorkers and am confident our state will make a full recovery,” Braunstein continued in the statement.
Sakelos, who had told the Chronicle on election night how confident he was in his win, has not conceded to the incumbent. Queens County has until Nov. 28 to report official and definitive results to the state.
