After several months of stating that a Gifted and Talented announcement would come, Mayor Adams and schools Chancellor David Banks finally announced today details of their plan for an expansion of the accelerated instruction model in city public schools.
“For the first time, there will be a Gifted and Talented program in every school district in New York City,” the mayor announced this morning, tuning into a press conference virtually as he recovers from Covid.
Former Mayor de Blasio had announced an end to the program but Adams repeatedly promised to improve and expand it, instead.
The city will now provide two entry points for students to enter the program: 100 kindergarten seats will be added and 1,000 third-grade seats will be added as part of a pilot program.
For the upcoming school year, the new kindergarten seats will bring the total to 2,500.
To fill those seats, current pre-K students will be evaluated by their teacher for a nomination.
Applications for both programs open on May 31.
“We are now expanding our third grade gifted and talented pilot program to include all districts across the city,” explained Banks. “The top 10 percent of second grade academic performers in every school will be invited to apply to gifted and talented programs with preference being given to students applying in their home district, by using academic grades from their core four subject areas.”
“We’re screening students for gifted behavior based off their total academic performance, not just a single test,” Banks added in reference to the high-stakes and contested exam that was previously given to 4-year-olds.
“For far too long, we had districts in our city that did not have Gifted and Talented programs,” said Mayor Adams. “We are giving every child in every ZIP code the chance that has been denied to often.”
The chancellor said that today’s announcement is only the beginning and that the Department of Education will continue listening to families and improving the program.
“Today we are simply setting a baseline, not the ceiling,” said Banks. “What this announcement does today is provide families in Soundview in the Bronx, East Flatbush in Brooklyn, Far Rockaway and Jamaica in Queens, and Port Richmond in Staten Island with expanded access to gifted and talented programs, fulfilling our commitment to expanding accelerated learning in our city.”
Michael Garcia, a parent of two PS 56 students from Richmond Hill, spoke at the press conference. He learned today that the school would now be getting a gifted and talented program.
“We did not have an opportunity for a school with that type of program so I was not eligible but I am really excited that this opportunity will now exist for other parents and families as well as all New York City residents throughout the city,” he said, adding that the programs offer inclusivity.
“When all these things go good, it’s good for the schools, it’s good for the parents, it’s good for the kids and it’s good for the community,” Garcia said.
Elected officials weighed in at the press conference, too, including Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven).
“We were so upset when the programs were being phased out last year and this is a wonderful opportunity for every district in the city to get a gifted and talented program,” Weprin said.
Rajkumar drew on the immigrant experience of her parents and attributed her ability to become an assemblymember to the educational opportunities she was provided.
“Now with the gifted and talented expansion, we are giving similar opportunities to children all over the city,” she told the Chronicle.
“It also shows how the mayor is setting a national standard for education because if we as New Yorkers and Americans are going to be competitive in the global market and the global world, then we need to make sure our children have educational opportunities like this,” she said.
In a statement, state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), chair of the Senate’s Committee on New York City Education, emphasized the need for continued parent engagement.
“An expansion is welcome news, although it relies on a lottery and nebulous recommendations that are a cause for concern to many parents and families,” Liu stated. “Going forward beyond this school year, the administration must be sure to engage parents and students who have long called for more accelerated learning in order to address these outstanding issues.”
Jenn Choi, a special education parent advocate from Woodside, worries about the admissions criteria for students applying to gifted and talented programs, especially going into third grade, the age around which students are most likely to be diagnosed with dyslexia.
“What my concern right now, given the new news, is are these new methods of admissions going to be fair to students with disabilities?” she said.
The top 10 percent of second graders will be invited to apply and their ELA grades will be among the top four grades considered, which Choi finds worrisome.
“If they're going to identify people based on their ELA grades, then I'm very worried that students with dyslexia will be automatically taken out of this equation,” she said, adding that students in that population are found to have very high intelligence.
“I support accelerated education, absolutely, but if it's not provided in the means, I don't even know if you could call it accelerated education … Oftentimes gifted and talented programs in some way or another hurt students with disabilities,” Choi added, noting that she did not hear of any DOE engagement with parents from the special education communities.
A press release from the Mayor’s Office stated that the “DOE met with a diverse set of parent representative groups and advocacy groups with a dedicated interest in this topic and which provided thoughtful, nuanced feedback.”
