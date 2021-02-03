Though he has refrained from claiming victory, preliminary election results show James Gennaro with a nearly 45-point lead over his closest rival among seven other City Council candidates.
“I feel humbled that the early returns show that our campaign is likely to prevail in this election,” he said in a midnight statement. “I am of course compelled to respect the process of the counting of all the ballots. I eagerly await those final results.”
Gennaro, a Democrat, held the position for three terms from 2002 to 2013. He then served as the deputy commissioner for New York City Sustainability and Resiliency at the state Department of Environmental Conservation, a role he was appointed to by Gov. Cuomo in 2014 to prepare New York City’s resiliency against climate change challenges.
He told the Chronicle he sought his old seat back because he had “unfinished business” to accomplish, such as re-establishing law and order, providing parents with a stronger voice in educational matters and properly balancing an intimidating fiscal 2022 budget.
“I was able to get the most things done for the most amount of people as a city councilmember. There’s no job where you have the ability to do that amount of good for so many people,” he told the Chronicle in December.
If his win is certified, Gennaro will succeed his own successor, Rory Lancman, who served from 2014 until November 2020. Lancman resigned to begin a new post as special counsel for ratepayer protection with the Governor’s Office.
The special election race was the first in the city to utilize ranked-choice voting, which allowed constituents to vote for up to five of the eight candidates in order of preference. In order to win an election, the leading candidate must reach at least 50 percent of the votes.
The unofficial city Board of Elections results only include the 5,651 in-person votes. According to the BOE, there are at least 600 absentee ballots yet to be counted, but if Gennaro can maintain his lead without dropping below 50 percent he will officially be named the winner. The yet-to-be counted ballots are unlikely to shift the outcome.
Though no candidate has conceded, Deepti Sharma acknowledged that Gennaro’s campaign was likely to be successful.
“While it appears that Jim Gennaro is likely to prevail, we look forward to watching the democratic process work and every vote be counted,” she tweeted Wednesday afternoon.
Activist Moumita Ahmed sent out an email blast minutes after the polls closed Feb. 2 evening stating that her campaign was winning at the time. As of 11 p.m., she had dropped to 15.6 percent of the votes, though she did beat out Gennaro and the other candidates significantly in the 29th and 32nd Assembly districts, according to BOE results.
Soma Syed was in third place Wednesday afternoon with 8.5 percent, followed by the rest of the candidates, all of whom received under 5 percent of the votes.
The BOE said it can take up to two weeks to count the absentee ballots.
