Fully vaccinated can go maskless

No more masks — if you’re vaccinated.
Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers can forgo face coverings in both indoor and outdoor settings. They can even forget the 6-foot distance rule, Gov. Cuomo announced today.
The state is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” guidance for most public settings, which was announced last week during a White House press conference.
The new guidance does not apply to pre-K to 12th-grade schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes and healthcare settings.
The announcement came on the same day as the state’s lowest 7-day average Covid-19 positivity rate since September. With a statewide average of just 1.26 percent, New York is on its 42nd straight day of decline.
“New Yorkers have worked hard over the last year to prevent the spread of COVID and keep each other safe,” Cuomo said in a statement. “That work has paid off and we are ecstatic to take this next step in the reopening of our beautiful state.”
Despite the regulation suspension, businesses still have the power to request mask usage inside their establishments, especially if the status of a customer’s vaccination is unknown. The state Department of Health continues to encourage mask usage when in settings where other individuals’ vaccine status is unknown.
Business capacities and 6-foot distance requirements will also be lifted beginning Wednesday — but only if all patrons can prove they’re fully vaccinated.
If vaccine status is unknown, social distancing would be put back into effect until the unvaccinated patron leaves the property.
Cuomo also announced Monday that small- and large-scale events can follow the same revised rules as businesses. Event venues can require masks and social distancing in indoor settings unless all attendees prove that they’re vaccinated. However, large venues can separate guests by vaccination status: Fully vaccinated attendees may be spaced directly next to one another at 100 percent capacity instead of 6-feet apart in assigned sections where masks are optional. The unvaccinated guests must stay seated and keep masks on unless they are eating, and they must bring proof of a negative Covid-19 test before attending the event.
Unvaccinated kids under the age of 16 may accompany and be seated with a vaccinated adult in a fully vaccinated section.
As of May 17, more than 52 percent of New Yorkers 18 or over have been fully vaccinated, the governor said. Nearly 7,496,000 shots have been administered in New York City.
“I like the guidance, I think it makes sense. It focuses on folks who are vaccinated are going to have more freedom. That’s a tremendously positive, helpful message,” Mayor de Blasio said at a Monday morning press conference. “Now, we’re going to watch carefully, always — we’re going to watch the data. If we think something needs to be adjusted, we’ll say it and we’ll work with the CDC and the state. But, right now, I think it’s good guidance.”
