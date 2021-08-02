A Flushing man will spend the next nine years in prison for selling drugs and illegal weapons, the Queens district attorney announced Friday.
The sentencing was brought down on Chris Lee, 30, two months after he pleaded guilty to two third-degree counts of criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
“There is likely no deadlier combination — illegal guns and drugs — that puts our neighbors and children at grave risk,” DA Melinda Katz said in a statement. “Every single illegal firearm in the borough of Queens is a potential tragedy. My Office will continue to do everything possible stop the bloodshed and the poison of drugs from circulating within our communities.”
At the time of his arrest, Lee was the target of a long-term investigation into both drug dealing and gun trafficking between August 2019 and January 2020, officials said.
According to the charges, Lee sold cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover detective.
Additionally, he sold a defaced .38 revolver, a 380 semiautomatic pistol with a laser aiming device, a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition to an another disguised cop for cash.
After nine years behind bars, Lee will serve three years’ post-release supervision.
