Feds don’t deliver on vaccinations

Roughly half of eligible New Yorkers should be able to get vaccinated, according to Gov. Cuomo, but there aren’t enough shots for everyone.
“The federal government increased eligibility dramatically but did not increase the doses. They created this wave of expectations. They said there would be more supply to meet the wave of expectation. That’s not true,” Cuomo said Jan. 18, three days after the state reported 19,469 new cases, the second-highest single-day total.
New York moved into Phase 1b on Jan. 11, which allowed seniors over 65 years old and a slew of essential workers such as public transit workers, teachers and more, to be inoculated. The expansion opened eligibility to about 7 million New Yorkers, or half of the population that will eventually get the vaccine — though the state wide population is 20 million, about a quarter of citizens are under the age of 16 and are too young to be inoculated.
The expansion was suggested under federal guidance, but Cuomo said the state has not received further vaccines to keep up with those who need it. The federal government only delivered 600 more vaccines in the week the eligibility was expanded from the week before. The number of doses dropped again by a whopping 50,000 for the week of Jan. 18 despite U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar promising Jan. 12 to ship all doses in the federal reserve.
New York State received 239,625 doses the week of Jan. 11. At that rate, it would take over six months to vaccinate all the individuals that fall within the Phase 1b category.
“You made a bad situation worse. Public confidence is very important right now and they created public chaos,” Cuomo said.
That morning, the governor sent a letter to Azar demanding he answer for the sluggish rollout. Cuomo called the operation “botched,” the response “incompetent” and Trump and his White House Coronavirus Task Force “negligent.”
Cuomo suggested the federal officials buy more Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and expedite the Johnson and Johnson shot.
The governor also sent a letter to Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla asking for the ability to purchase vaccines directly from the company since it is not bound by the same commitments Moderna made under Operation Warp Speed.
“The distribution of any doses obtained directly from Pfizer will follow the rigorous guidance the State has established, while enabling us to fill the dosage gap created this week by the outgoing federal administration,” the Jan. 18 letter read.
