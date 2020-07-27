A woman died after crashing her car into an LIRR train trestle in Flushing early Friday morning.
The 27-year-old victim, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, had been traveling northbound on College Point Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on July 24 when she lost control of her Ford Mustang and collided with the tracks’ support frame on the corner of 40th Road.
Police responded to the scene and found the victim unconscious and unresponsive inside her vehicle with severe body trauma. EMS responded to the location and pronounced her deceased at the scene.
Subsequent investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad found that the victim was driving at an apparent high rate of speed. She failed to properly navigate the roadway and struck the LIRR train trestle at the College Point Boulevard and 40th Road intersection before coming to a stop.
The investigation remains ongoing and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
