Family Fun Day at Wayanda Park in QV

Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) will host his Family Fun Day & BBQ at Wayanda Park, near PS 34 in Queens Village on Saturday.
“We are so looking to this Saturday’s Family Fun Day and BBQ at Wayanda Park,” said Miller. “Each year, we strive to provide an outlet for local families to utilize the local parks around the district, while also enjoying free food and entertainment for the whole family.
This weekend’s event will feature a back-to-school giveaway as our young scholars prepare to enter the classroom once again in a few short weeks and will also have on-site vaccinations distributed by our partners at NYC Health + Hospitals Queens. As always, we will also have a number of tables for constituents to learn more about government and nonprofit resources while their little ones play.”
Wayanda Park is located at 217-60 Hollis Ave. and the event will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 21.
Miller’s third and final Family Fun Day of the year will be held on Sept. 18 at Detective Keith L. Williams Park between Liberty Avenue and 173rd Street from 12 to 4 p.m.
For more information about both events readers can follow the councilman on Facebook @daneek.miller, on Twitter @idaneekmiller or on Instagram
@idaneekmiller.
