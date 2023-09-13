After Eric Ulrich surrendered himself Wednesday morning, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and city Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber announced five indictments against the former official for allegedly misusing his authority in all of his public service positions — including as city councilman of Queens’ 32nd District, a senior advisor to the mayor and Department of Buildings commissioner.
According to the charges, Ulrich used his power to benefit friends and associates in exchange for bribes. The charges include conspiracy, bribe receiving and offering a false instrument for filing.
He is charged alongside six associates: business owners Joseph Livreri, Anthony Livreri and Michael Mazzio, real estate development CEO Mark Caller, DOB filing representative Paul Grego and former Department of Correction Officer Victor Truta — who all face various counts of bribery.
Since at least 2021, according to the DA’s Office, Ulrich solicited and received more than $150,000 worth of cash and gifts. Ulrich also failed to disclose income on each of his annual financial disclosures.
According to the DA, Ulrich allegedly:
Hired Joseph Livreri as a part-time aide while in the City Council. In 2022, as senior advisor, Ulrich attempted to secure Livreri a new position in city government. Livreri allegedly omitted or falsified information that would have disqualified him from the job.
Expedited a health inspection at the Livreri brothers’ restaurant, Aldo’s Pizza, after it closed due to multiple health violations. He helped remove a vacate order for the Fortunato Brothers Bakery at the brothers’ request.
Attempted to resolve licensing issues with the Department of Consumer and Workers Protection for Mazzio’s towing company, Mike’s Heavy Duty Towing, in part through attempts to influence the appointment of the department commissioner.
Secured a position in the Department of Correction for Mazzio’s daughter.
Used his authority to benefit Caller by attempting to influence the Department of City Planning to secure a zoning change for a commercial lot in Rockaway Park so the Marcal Group, owned by Caller, could construct a mixed-use building.
Influenced an inspection of a multiple-dwelling building next door to the lot, in hopes of securing a vacate order.
Connected Caller to other high-ranking DOB employees to expedite various requests.
Assisted with the issuance of a “Temporary Certificate of Occupancy” to the owners of Ridgewood restaurant “Café Rum,” Grego’s client, so they could secure a liquor license.
Attempted to hire and reassign DOB personnel based on Grego’s requests.
Connected Grego to high-ranking DOB employees to expedite clients’ applications.
Accepted money from Truta to intervene with a former city Department of Environmental Protection commissioner in order to secure jobs for Truta’s family.
In exchange, the Livreri brothers and Mazzio gave Ulrich cash, which he used in part to fund his gambling at public and illegal casinos, as well as a season ticket package to the New York Mets, valued at nearly $10,000. The DA said Caller secured Ulrich a significantly discounted beachfront two-bedroom apartment in one of Marcal’s luxury buildings; and Grego purchased a Bespoke suit for Ulrich, and procured a painting by Francisco Poblet as a gift from Ulrich to his girlfriend.
“Eric Ulrich’s duty was to the people of the City of New York, not his friends, not his associates and certainly not himself,” Bragg said of the alleged crimes.
