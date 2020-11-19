One of Queens’ larger landlords has filed paperwork to build a nine-story, 223-unit apartment building at 153-10 88 Ave. in Jamaica.
A press release issued by Zara Realty Tuesday said 30 percent of the units will be set aside as affordable.
“Even as COVID-19 has devastated so many families in our community, and caused an enormous crater in our local economy, we believe in Queens, we believe in the future of this neighborhood, where we grew up and where we work, and we are investing here for the long term,” said Amir Sobhraj, co-managing partner for Zara. He said high-quality affordable housing will be key to the city’s economic revival.
“New investment on this scale has been infrequent since the start of the pandemic, but we think it is needed now more than ever,” said Tony Subraj, also a co-managing partner for Zara.
Documents obtained from the website of the city’s Department of Buildings say the structure will be 95 feet tall and have 176 enclosed parking spaces. The application also says that 6,569 square feet will be set aside for a “community facility.”
The company said solar energy will be produced on the roof; and that the building will include a fitness center, recreational space, a roof terrace and storage units among other amenities. Construction is expected to be completed in 2022.
