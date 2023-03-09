The Idlewild Environmental Science Center in Springfield Gardens will have an afterschool program, Idlewild Young Scientists Club, every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. March 14 to April 6.
The eight-week club is for children from grades four to nine and will teach science, technology, engineering and mathematics, according to the Eastern Queens Alliance, which runs the center.
The kids will learn about different scientific topics, learn the scientific method, conduct experiments to observe science in real time and learn about subjects that include but are not limited to photosynthesis, chemical reactions and density. There will also be presession homework help for math and science. If one is interested in the presession homework component for his or her child, email the instructor at mloyd.idlewildesc@gmail.com.
Individual sessions cost $10, four sessions are $32 and the entire program is $56. The center is at 222-02 149 Ave. in Idlewild Park. To register visit bit.ly/3mnZGil.
“In science, students start with their own curiosity ... to tackle real-life problems,” the EQA said in a statement.
— Naeisha Rose
