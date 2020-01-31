Young hit-and-run driver gets 6 years

A college student from Springfield Gardens was killed in May 2018 when the Lyft car she and her friends were riding in was struck broadside by a late-model Mercedes that blew through a red light in Downtown Jamaica.

The driver of the Mercedes took off on foot after the crash but was caught a short while later.

Both the victim and the driver were 19 years old.

Last week, the driver, Alfaheed Odesanya — who lived on 101st Avenue in Ozone Park and is now 21 — was sentenced to two to six years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

“This was a horrible collision that could have easily been prevented,” said Melinda Katz, the new Queens district attorney. “The defendant in this case exceeded the speed limit and then continued through a solid red light.”

The collision happened on a particularly dangerous stretch of Archer Avenue.

A female pedestrian was struck and killed on Archer Avenue last November by a 38-year-old man driving a stolen truck.

The spot where both women died is parallel to the elevated LIRR tracks and visibility to cross streets is limited.

Odesanya was heading north on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard through the tunnel under the tracks just after 11 p.m. on May 24, 2018, according to the District Attorney’s office.

When he saw the traffic light ahead at Archer Avenue change from yellow and then to red, he went through it.

Odesanya’s 2018 Mercedes struck a Lyft driver in a 2015 Hyundai with three passengers.

Gabriella Deen of Springfield Gardens, a criminal justice major at Florida Gulf Coast University who’d just returned to Queens after her sophomore year, was killed.

She’d been out with friends and called a car to take them home, her parents told the Daily News in 2018.

According to the DA’s office, Odesanya said that he “was scared and didn’t know what to do, so I took off running.”