A rookie cop was shot during a struggle with a man in Jamaica Wednesday afternoon, and the shooter is on the run with police sending out photos of a suspect and asking the public’s help in identifying him.
The shooting occurred a little after 3:20 p.m., officials said during a press briefing yesterday at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where the officer, Brett Boller, is being treated.
The incident began with an argument on a bus, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told the press during the briefing given by him, Mayor Adams, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch.
The driver, who was headed eastbound on Jamaica Avenue near 161st Street, flagged down two officers assigned to the 103rd Precinct’s Field Training Unit, and told them a man was arguing with another passenger over a seat, Essig said. When the officers approached the bus, the man got out and a slight struggle ensued, the chief said. The man pushed the officers away and fled northbound on 161st Street.
Boller caught up with him in front of 90-23 161 St., Essig said, and a struggle ensued, with the perpetrator firing one shot that hit the officer in the right hip. The other officer returned fire twice. But the man fled up 161st and then westbound on 88th Street into a parking garage. There he took off a black bubble jacket, orange sweatshirt and mask he had been wearing, and left the garage in a white T-shirt and black pants. He was last seen at 161st Street and Hillside Avenue.
Police have released several photos of the suspect, including one closeup of one of his hands where the name Jocelyn is tattooed across it in script.
The NYPD asks that anyone with information about the man call 1 (800) COP-SHOT (267-7468). “There is a $10,000 reward for any information,” Essig said.
The Police Department doubled the figure and expanded on what information would qualify in a Thursday Twitter post.
"The reward has been increased to $20,000," the post reads. "Up to $3,500 payable by Crime Stoppers upon arrest & indictment, $6,500 payable by the NYPD upon arrest & conviction, & $10,000 payable by the Cop Shot Foundation upon arrest & conviction."
Police do not know if the gunman was hit by either round fired by the second officer, he said in response to a reporter’s question.
Boller, whose name was reported by multiple media outlets Thursday, was in surgery when the officials addressed the media, said Dr. Katherine McKenzie of Jamaica Hospital, who joined in the press briefing.
Sewell said the officer had started his position at the 103rd Precinct three months ago to the day.
“He was where our communities tell us they want their officers to be, standing a foot post,” the commissioner said. “He was flagged down by a community member who needed help. He was taking police action. Then he was shot.”
Before turning it over to Adams and Essig, she added, “I want to thank the staff here at Jamaica Hospital, Dr. Katherine McKenzie and the team here for their excellent care of our officers.”
Boller joined the force last July and was assigned to the 103rd Precinct “three months ago today,” Sewell said.
Adams said he had spoken with the officer’s parents. His father is a cop, identified by some outlets as Inspector Donald Boller, though the NYPD press office declined to confirm that Thursday. His mother, Adams said, recalled how the mayor, himself a former police captain, told graduating officers that his own mother “exhaled for the first time” after he retired.
“She's still holding her breath,” Adams said of the young cop’s mother. “Her child was on our street to protect the children of our cities and their families. We cannot thank them enough. And that question mark that some people have when you talk about ensuring we provide for our officers, today that gunshot straightened it to an exclamation point. This is why they place their lives on the line for us.”
UPDATE
This article has been updated to include the shot officer's name, which was reported by multiple media outlets Thursday, as well as a doubling of the reward offered and a clarification of what information qualifies a tipster for the money.
