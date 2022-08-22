Tragedy has struck twice for one area family.
Four-year-old Demonte McDonald was struck by a car and killed on 147th Street in South Jamaica on Saturday. The New York Post reports he and his family had earlier that day attended the funeral for his 18-year-old brother, Tysheem, who the Post reports was killed in an apparent gang-related activity.
The toddler was standing by his mother’s side, according to the Post, when he ran out into the street. His mother ran after him, but both she and her son were struck by a Toyota Rav-4.
The mother sustained an injury to her left foot, according to police. The young boy sustained severe head trauma and internal injuries.
He was transferred to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the NYPD Highway Collision Squad is investigating the incident, but the Post reports the operator of the Rav-4 stayed on the scene and has not been charged at this time.
