James Johnson, an activist and community organizer from Springfield Gardens, spends a great deal of time trying to get millennials and Generation X denizens involved in the community, whether it’s attending community and political functions to bringing in speakers with advice for those interested in first-time home ownership.
But since he tested positive for coronavirus, he believes he can be of greater service to young adults with another message.
“You can get it too,” he said in a telephone conversation on Tuesday. “You read and hear about people who are old or sick. I’m 29. I don’t know how I got it. And I’ve been isolated almost a month.”
He believes there has not been enough emphasis in the media about how young people can be very much at risk for catching —and spreading — the disease before they even develop a single symptom.
“Millennials don’t own homes. We live with people — parents, grandparents, people in our apartment building.”
He believes the younger generation has an unhealthy indifference or disdain for how vulnerable they can be if they do not take precautions mandated by state and city authorities such as social distancing, avoiding large groups and simply staying inside when it is not absolutely necessary to leave one’s home.
Johnson said he does not want to judge the young adults he saw a few weeks ago celebrating spring break in Florida as if nothing was amiss.
“In my mind, I don’t understand it,” he said.
As of Tuesday Johnson said he has lost 17 pounds, still has headaches and has not regained his sense of smell.
“I just want to get my information out to the community.
Thinking ahead, he is worried about aftercare.
“A doctor will tell you that when you have a cold or flu, even if you don’t feel anything anymore it can be in your system for two weeks,” he said. “How do I know when I’m cured? How do people know when they’re no longer contagious? What is ‘cured?’”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has volumes of information and recommendations on its website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
The CDC says those who will not be tested after home isolation can leave home when:
• they have had no fever for three straight days without the benefit of fever medication;
• other symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath, have improved; and
• at least seven days have passed since the first symptoms appeared.
For those who will be tested, they can leave their home after the fever and other symptoms have subsided, and they receive two negative tests in a row 24 hours apart.
