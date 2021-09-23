York College freshman goalkeeper Ahmed Elgendy was recognized Monday by the CUNY Athletic Conference as the Rookie of the Week for the second consecutive week this season.
Elgendy is the first Cardinal since 2010 to be named a two-time CUNYAC Rookie of the Week honoree.
Elgendy, a resident of Jamaica, registered a career-high 15 saves during a double overtime 1-1 draw in York’s home opener versus Saint Elizabeth University on Sept. 15.
He also faced 10 of St. Elizabeth’s 37 shots on the day during the extra time periods to preserve the tie.
A recent graduate of nearby Queens Collegiate High School, Elgendy also stopped five of 29 attempts against the College of Mount Saint Vincent on Sept. 18, in a 2-1 setback to close out the week.
— Courtesy York Athletics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.